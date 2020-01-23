Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.
EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,430.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,190.42.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
