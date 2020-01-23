Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,430.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,190.42.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

