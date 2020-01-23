M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

MTB traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $167.54. 627,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

