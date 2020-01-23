NAGA Price Reaches $0.0242 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, NAGA has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $638.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.05422441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

