Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $27.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen cut Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 3,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $25.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,150 shares of company stock worth $1,260,675. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

