NevaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $19,045.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,468,825 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

