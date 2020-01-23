Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

NBLX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

