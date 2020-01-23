Northeast Bancorp (NBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

NASDAQ:NBN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $188.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

