Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 73.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

