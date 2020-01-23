Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 3.1%

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.44 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.05 ($1.32), 919,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.30 ($1.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.81.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

