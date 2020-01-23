Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.11%.

OBNK traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 6,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,170. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.