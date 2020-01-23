Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

