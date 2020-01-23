Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

OSMT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,964. The company has a market capitalization of $335.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

