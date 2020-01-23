Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, 601 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.8172 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

