Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $220.40 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

