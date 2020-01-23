Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 11,675 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $28.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.