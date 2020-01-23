Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 350 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 298.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.