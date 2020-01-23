Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

