Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

