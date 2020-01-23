Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 469,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.20 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.