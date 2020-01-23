Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.04. 1,483,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,209. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

