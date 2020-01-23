Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Union Pacific by 56.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 847.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.36. 2,713,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.11. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

