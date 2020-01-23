Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.91. 23,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

