Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

FISV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

