Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 315,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

