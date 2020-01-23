Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

