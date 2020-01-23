Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.38

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.36 ($0.20), with a volume of 52469635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on POG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $503.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.61.

In related news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.