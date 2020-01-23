Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

