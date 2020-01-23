Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

