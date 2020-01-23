Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.96. 13,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,483. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $994,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

