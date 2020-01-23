Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $61.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Sidoti from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,649. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

