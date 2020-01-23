Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,803,000.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

