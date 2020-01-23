Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

