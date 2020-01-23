Prologis’ (PLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.
Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. 67,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $96.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
