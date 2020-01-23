Prologis’ (PLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. 67,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $96.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

