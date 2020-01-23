Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.00

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), with a volume of 3068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.89.

About Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.