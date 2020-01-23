Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.54. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.