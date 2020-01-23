Pwmco LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pwmco LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.8% of Pwmco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pwmco LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 534,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

