Pwmco LLC Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 589,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000. Home Bancshares comprises 2.7% of Pwmco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

