QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $51,318.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

