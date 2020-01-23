QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.22. 715,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,038. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,069 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,822. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

