Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,342 Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

NYSE LDP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.