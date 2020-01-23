Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.
NYSE:RJF traded down $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 114,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.
About Raymond James
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
