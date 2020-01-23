Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

NYSE:RJF traded down $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $90.58. 114,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

