Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) were up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 856,349 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of $44.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider James Graham 192,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, researches and develops antibiotic drugs in Australia. The company focuses on the development of RECCE 327 that helps to address the problem of antibiotic resistant superbugs. It also develops drugs for the treatment of stomach ulcers and diarrhea. The company was formerly known as Recce Limited and changed its name to Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd in November 2017.

