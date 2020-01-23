Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPL. Roth Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,980. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

