RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Down 3.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 52,950 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 51,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

