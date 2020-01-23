Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 19,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,686. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Savara has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Savara will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.