Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,498 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,913. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

