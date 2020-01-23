Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7357910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

