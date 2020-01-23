Smartshare Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. Smartshare has a total market cap of $768,098.00 and approximately $133,782.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

