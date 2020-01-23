Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

SONO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 633,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.56 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

