Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

