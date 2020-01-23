SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,457. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $2.4842 dividend. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.